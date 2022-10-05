T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland in Leipzig

A﻿ big group of Celtic fans crammed down one of Leipzig's narrow cobbled streets last night, sitting in the bars while singing for hours.

O﻿ne of the main hits is the slightly self-mocking: 'This is the day we win away' song.

Celtic fans travelling around Europe in the last 20 years have had very few memorable victories to cherish. In the Champions League, it's one win away from home in their last 13 matches.

A﻿nge Postecoglou's side have put in a couple of promising performances, but with no win so far.

I﻿s this day?