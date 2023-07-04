Liverpool have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia and are preparing an opening offer for the 19-year-old, who Southampton have valued at £50m. (Talksport, external)

Liverpool's England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, and Chelsea's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 34, are two of the possible signings being lined up by Al-Ettifaq after the Saudi club appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager. (Mail, external)

Paris St-Germain are pushing to beat Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City to the signing of Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, 21, from Celta Vigo. (Guardian, external)

Liverpool could face competition from Bayern Munich for the signing of France midfielder Khephren Thuram, 22, from Nice. (Foot Mercato - in French, external)

