Who is Brentford's toughest ever player?

We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Brentford and Terry Hurlock got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Chris: Yes, Terry Hurlock was ferocious but I think the late Peter Gelson was even more fearsome. I had the great pleasure of meeting Peter in Brentford hospitality a few years ago and he was both charming and very personable but I would have hated facing him as he strode across the Griffin Park turf.

Kyle: The toughest Bees player in my opinion is probably Pontus Jansson. He’s also a great captain.

Ian: From my earlier days following Brentford in the mid 1960s, Tommy Higginson initially signed as an inside forward. Initially he replaced Jim Towers, before reverting to left-half where his never-say-die effort put a bit of steel into the team. Tommy was certainly in the same category as Terry Hurlock. In the early 1980's I played against Tommy!

Brian: The number one has to be Ron Harris. He was never a gifted player when he was younger so when he came to the Bees older, wiser, and much slower, the tackles were always late but he got there as soon as he could.

