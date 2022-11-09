H﻿arry Poole, BBC Sport

EvertonEverton's supporters voiced their displeasure at manager Frank Lampard throughout the game for his decision to make so many changes.

The Toffees boss completely switched his starting XI from Saturday's defeat by Leicester City, including giving a first start to summer signing James Garner.

After Bournemouth opened the scoring, Everton had the better of the first-half chances - inside the opening 16 minutes, Tom Davies blasted a one on one over, Mark Travers saved well from Garner and Anthony Gordon misdirected a header over the bar from six yards.

Gordon should have been sent off for a two-footed lunge on Jordan Zemura shortly before half-time, but instead got away with his seventh booking in 14 games this season and should be thankful for the lack of VAR in the Carabao Cup.

Lampard threw on Alex Iwobi, Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray in the second half to try to rescue the match, and the latter did make an impact on 67 minutes by curling the ball past Travers to make it 2-1.

But they couldn't force Bournemouth into giving up a two-goal lead for the third successive game and in the end were well beaten, with fans left upset at the chance of a first major trophy since 1995 given up.