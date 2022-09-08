Nathan Redmond has penned an emotional farewell to Southampton after signing for Turkish side Besiktas.

He posted a video on Instagram, external of his Saints highlights and thanked the club for his six years there.

He said: "First of all I’d like to thank the Saints fans for your patience, support and memories we have shared together over the years. I signed for this wonderful football club when there was no manager appointed at the time; through the support and trust of Les Reed, Ross Wilson and Katharina bringing me to the club.

"I thank you deeply guys for making that happen! It was 'The Southampton Way'. That was what got me. The sense of ambition and attacking, free-flowing football, mixed with a family-focused atmosphere within the club.

"Occasionally, this has been forgotten, pushed aside or not implemented when needed most; but I will always remember it’s true value and meaning. With the influx of the younger players coming through I hope that they bring you joy and also understand what it means to be a Saint!

"A club that’s given me a huge platform for such a long time to grow as a player and a person. A club that has seen me at my best and my worst. Once a Saint, always a Saint."