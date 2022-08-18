Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon rued a "daft spell", but is positive about his side's hopes of reaching the Europa League groups after the 2-1 first-leg defeat away to FC Zurich.

"I thought it was a decent performance," he told BBC Scotland. "We gave away a couple of goals in a daft spell but apart from that we felt fairly controlled in what we were trying to do and carried out the game-plan well.

"We got our goal and were disappointed to lose two but we are well in the game going back to Tynecastle.

"We have given ourselves a chance. We knew we couldn't win it tonight but we knew we could have given ourselves a mountain to climb and lose it. We are still in the game."