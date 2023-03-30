Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Our squad is in excellent shape and, bar a few minor injuries, at great fitness. Despite that, our goalkeepers have changed. Robert Sanchez is now our number two, albeit not officially, with Jason Steele the number one for our recent Premier League games.

Has Sanchez over-stepped the mark? I must admit he plays very well, when his mind is in the right place. When he gets angry or wound up, though, his play suffers badly and so as a team we do as well.

I think he either has to up his game, or leave and let Jason Steele carry on as the Brighton goalkeeper.

