Leicester City have to get rid of out-of-favour defender Jannik Vestergaard “by any means necessary” this summer, says former Foxes winger Matt Piper.

The 30-year-old Denmark international failed to make a Premier League appearance last season, having been banished by former boss Brendan Rodgers, external after the defender criticised the Northern Irishman in an interview.

Vestergaard has a year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium, but with a reported weekly salary of £75,000 Piper feels newly appointed Foxes boss Enzo Maresca has little choice but to move the player on.

“For someone like Vestergaard you are better off giving him a golden handshake,” Piper told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

“Otherwise you are not going to get him off the wage bill. You are better off making him an offer. It’s the only way you are going to get him out of the club.

"Jannik has to move on. I can't see anyone coming in and matching £75,000-a-week, that is going to be the struggle.

“You can’t have someone like him sitting around the club, on £75,000-a-week and just picking the water bottles up, because that is what he will be doing.

“When you talk about culture and you have people like him walking around and nowhere near the first team feeling sorry for himself, it’s not the way to create it. You have to get him out of the building by any means necessary.”

