The back pages on Friday show the magnificent images from West Ham's trophy parade.

But some Hammers fans may feel a tinge of sadness as Declan Rice's summer exit is a hot topic in print too.

Chairman David Sullivan has already explained the midfield maestro is set for a summer transfer.

Speaking after Wednesday's Europa Conference League triumph over Fiorentina, Sullivan told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We gave the promise last summer that if he gave us his all, we would let him leave the club.

"It's a fair and proper thing to do."

One fan, identified as Mr London, text BBC Sport: "Declan Rice has something rare in the modern game, integrity and class. It will kill me to see him wear another badge next season but he has given his all for West Ham and not a single one of us would deny him the opportunity to go on and lift bigger trophies with other clubs. Thank you for the past 10 years and go with our blessing Dec."