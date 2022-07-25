Full-back Emil Krafth has extended his contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2024.

The 27-year-old's previous deal was due to expire next summer.

The Sweden defender has made 62 appearances since joining the Magpies in 2019.

"I'm very, very happy to extend my contract here," he told the club's website. "Me and my family love to live here - and continue with the journey we started with the club. I'm really looking forward to the future at the club."