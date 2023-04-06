Matthew Raisbeck, Newcastle United commentator for BBC Radio Newcastle

Callum Wilson surpassed his goals tally from last season by scoring twice last against West Ham and is now into double figures for the current campaign.

And, after a run of one goal in 15 Newcastle appearances, he has now scored three times in his past two games.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle following the win, the forward said: "As a striker you go through periods in your career where you've not scored, but you always know it's going to change. Yes, when you're in that moment, it seems like it's a sticky period and you're wondering where the next goal is going to come from.

"But, all you can do is keep getting into the positions and keep believing in yourself. When everyone around is doubting you, you have to make sure you're stronger than ever because it does happen that people will write you off and put you down.

"The only way to respond is like that - let the football do the talking, and I think the goals speak for themselves."

Newcastle spent the international period at a training camp in Dubai - and Wilson says he has returned from the break in better shape.

He added: "Going into the Nottingham Forest game, I was struggling a little bit, to be honest. But, they asked for my presence in the squad and I felt like I could do a job if needed, so I made sure I declared myself fit. On that day, they didn't really need me, which was to my benefit.

"Then, we had a break, and it was fantastic to get the sun on your body, get some rest and proper training into me. I'm benefitting from it now."