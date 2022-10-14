Saints fans 'shouldn't lower expectations' - Hasenhuttl
- Published
Ralph Hasenhuttl says supporters "should not lower their expectations" despite Southampton's recent poor run of form.
The Saints have lost their past four matches in the Premier League, including a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium last Sunday.
But the Austrian said fans "should not lower their expectations, because we all want a team that is playing how we have shown in the last few years".
He added: "It is the same, we are fighting to be successful, with the qualities we have it's normal to want more.
"We have been in the Premier League for more than 10 years and it is clear that fans want to see us up the table and so do we."
Hasenhuttl was also full of praise for Southampton's "special" fans, saying the atmosphere at St Mary's "has been exactly as it should be".
"They know the only chance to be successful again is to stay together and that was the feeling against Manchester City," he said.