G﻿raham Potter says he is in no rush to establish who is his number one goalkeeper at Chelsea.

Edouard Mendy has been sidelined with a knee injury, meaning Kepa Arrizabalaga has played both games under Potter so far.

I﻿n his pre-match Champions League conference, the Chelsea boss confirmed Mendy has returned to training and will be in his squad to face AC Milan on Wednesday.

When asked if he plans to decide anytime soon who is his number one, Potter said: "I think if you look at what we have got over the next six weeks, it’s an incredible schedule.

"I’m in no rush to label anybody one or two or anything like that. Firstly I want to help Kepa enjoy his football and play at a really good level, which I think he did against Crystal Palace. Then I want to help Edy get fit and ready to play, which he has done really well so far.

"In an ideal world you want football to decide, but we have two we really believe in and that’s a good situation for us.

"Edy has been training with the team the last few days so he will be in the squad which is good news for us because we need as much competition for places."