Jesse Marsch has put assistant coach Cameron Toshack to work compiling individual training plans for every one of his players.

The Leeds boss revealed that Toshack’s role involves, among other things, evaluating players’ nutrition, weights, loading, gym work, psychology, sleep and wellness in order to get them operating at their maximum potential.

“I feel like I’m wearing a lab coat at times,” said Marsch. “We are working so hard to make sure that each player maximises their potential as a physical specimen.

“Then you add in the tactics, the mentality and work ethic and you put it all together to create high-performing football machines.”

Marsch believes passionately that tailored training brings better performances and also helps get the players to take more responsibility for their own conditioning.

After a fine start of seven points from nine games, he is pleased the plan is coming together.

“We have invested a lot in trying to get their input and investment in what they need to improve,” he said. “

"We have seen full engagement from every player and think it gives them the chance to be the best version of themselves. Ultimately that will help the team.”