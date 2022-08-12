Jayden Richardson says Aberdeen "legend" Scott McKenna's fulsome praise of the club helped sell him on a move from Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old right-back quizzed Forest defender McKenna and Derby County's Max Lowe, who had loan spells at Pittodrie and the City Ground, before leaving the Premier League newcomers.

“I spoke to them and they couldn’t speak more highly of the club, Aberdeen and Scotland itself," said Richardson. “Scotty is a legend here.

“He couldn’t speak more highly of the club. When I asked him what it is like he talked about the city and the club and because of the new training ground now, he said the facilities are top."

Ahead of Motherwell's visit this weekend, he added: “We’ve not had long to adapt to each other’s playing styles but there is no excuses in this league.

“We have to get on with it and work every day to learn how each other plays so when it comes to game day we can implement it on the pitch.”