B﻿ournemouth v Everton: Head-to-head stats. Bournemouth, wins - 4, goals - 19, clean sheets - 1. Everton, wins - 4, goals - 20, clean sheets - 1

  • Bournemouth did the league double over Everton the last time the sides met in 2019-20.

  • Everton have never won in five league visits to Bournemouth, making the Cherries the side they’ve faced the most on the road without ever winning in their league history.

  • Having been unbeaten in their first six Premier League games under Gary O'Neil, Bournemouth have now lost each of their past four in a row.

  • Alex Iwobi has been involved in 55% of Everton's Premier League goals so far this season (6/11 – 1 goal, 5 assists), the highest ratio of any player in the competition this term.