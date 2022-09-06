Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Few teams, if any, could go from being two goals away from relegation on the final day of the season, to turning a profit on transfers the following window. But when Charles de Ketelaere - Leeds' first choice for their vacant striker role - snubbed the Whites for Milan - a profit on transfers seems to have been too tempting to resist.

And, while Jesse Marsch consistently mentioned wanting a striker in press conferences, none were pursued to a purchase. In fact, the board had decided not to add a striker to the squad and made their decision public via Angus Kinnear’s program notes for the game against Everton, a fixture which fell two days before the deadline.

But when Rodrigo’s shoulder popped out 30 minutes into the Everton game, Kinnear’s program notes seemed obsolete. A last-minute scramble to secure the striker that had been mooted all summer, looked desperate.

Wilfried Gnonto, a player Marsch had previously stated was, “not Premier League ready”, became the club’s fifth-choice and eventual signing.

A strong start to this season has fizzled out to one point in nine for Marsch's side. With Patrick Bamford rusty after a year out, and Rodrigo out for a month, Marsch will hope that his initial assessment of Gnonto was wrong.