Eddie Nketiah scored his fifth goal of pre-season but was helpless to prevent Arsenal's 100% winning record coming to an end in a defeat to Brentford.

The 23-year-old has been in outstanding form since the arrival of Gabriel Jesus and struck again in the first half to cancel out Bryan Mbeumo's opener.

However, Ryan Trevitt restored the Bees' lead and Thomas Frank's side held on to win the behind-closed-doors friendly at Arsenal's training ground.

The Gunners conclude their pre-season fixtures against Sevilla at Emirates Stadium on Saturday (12:30 BST).