Everton are on the brink of signing Dwight McNeil from Burnley – and it’s fair to say the Toffees fanbase are not universally happy.

However, the winger is only 22, has made more than 130 Premier League appearances and can play across the entire midfield.

He broke through in 2018-19, firing three goals and supplying five assists before playing all 38 games the following season to help Burnley to 10th.

In fact, his durability is an attraction for Everton. McNeil has only missed two league games in the last three seasons – a contrast to the likes of Andros Townsend, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Dele Alli, who have each battled injury issues.

His productivity has declined however, he only managed one assist and no goals in Burnley’s relegation campaign and drew the ire of Clarets fans for his lack of end product.

In mitigation, he was playing for a struggling team. Managers figured out the Clarets last season and main target, Chris Wood, left in January for Newcastle.

In fact, drill further and his expected goals and assists were three and five respectively, only behind Richarlison and Demarai Gray in Everton's ranks. That said, with a full season, Anthony Gordon would have sailed past those figures.

As you’d expect from someone who was brought through by Sean Dyche, he is tigerish and was in the top one per cent of attacking midfielders for interceptions and blocks last season.

That might not be the most thrilling – sign a winger and you want attacking returns – but the numbers show McNeil will put a shift in.

With Dominic Calvin-Lewin awaiting his crosses and set pieces, he has the ideal man to boost those assist numbers. He is also mobile – if not drastically quick – so can help Everton in transition.

Frank Lampard will hope that following the signing of James Tarkowski with another raid of relegated Burnley will indeed strengthen a side that came so close to joining them in the Championship.

What do you think Everton fans? Let us know here