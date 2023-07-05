Mark Metcalfe, BBC Sport

Former Arsenal academy head coach Roy Massey has revealed that the talent of Reiss Nelson was spotted while he was playing in a park.

"Reiss was brought in for training at the age of eight by scout Alan Knowles," said Massey, who started helping Arsenal legend Liam Brady mould the club's academy in 1998.

"He had already been spotted by Tottenham Hotspur, with whom he was training.

"Alan had been driving home after watching a district schoolboy game and, as he passed a park, he noticed a group of young footballers enjoying a game between themselves.

"Alan stopped to take a look and after a while he saw a little boy receive the ball before dribbling past three opponents. As the keeper came out to stop his shot the young player feinted to shoot and, as the keeper dived to anticipate the shot, the boy dribbled round him before calmly slotting the ball into the goal.

"Alan was impressed and asked the eight-year-old to come and train at the Arsenal academy, where he subsequently stayed for many years before signing professionally for the Gunners."

Nelson, who made his debut in the 2017 Community Shield, was also part of Arsenal's FA Cup-winning squad in 2020.

