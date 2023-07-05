St Johnstone 'moving on' from Hallberg, confirms MacLean

Melker Hallberg will not be signing a new contract at St Johnstone, manager Steven MacLean has confirmed.

The midfielder, whose deal at the Perth side expired at the end of last season, was given a deadline of Tuesday to commit his future to the club.

But MacLean says the former Hibernian man has turned down the chance to extend his stay.

"Melker's a no now," the St Johnstone boss confirmed after Tuesday's friendly draw with Dunfermline. "So we're moving on from that. I told him I needed a decision by [Tuesday]."

MacLean is yet to secure any new recruits this summer, but the former Saints striker has stressed that the club are "working hard" to strengthen his squad.

"We can tell the fans that we want to bring quality in," he added.

"We don't want quantity. We don't want to bring players in for the sake of it. Hopefully things will move forward quickly."