Former Watford and Reading midfielder Jobi McAnuff reacted to Manchester United's defeat to Brighton on the Football Daily podcast

There is a lot of work to be done. Erik ten Hag has to be given some time. It’s a similar group of players to what previous managers have worked with and they haven't been good enough.

I’d have to look at a couple of decisions. You don’t want to play Ronaldo because he hasn’t trained enough, that’s fine – but Marcus Rashford is a ready made number nine. He’s a striker.

I’m sure Brighton were thinking we could go there and impose ourselves when they saw United didn’t have a recognised striker. When Ronaldo came on you saw the impact because the Brighton defenders needed to be more aware.

McTominay and Fred in that central midfield area aren’t good enough in terms of controlling the game. They are supposed to be there to do a job defensively but they’re not even doing that.