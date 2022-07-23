'Give Shankland service, watch him score'

Lawrence Shankland's two-goal debut is a glimpse of the prolific edge he will bring to Hearts if given proper service, says manager Robbie Neilson.

The newly-signed striker scored in each half as Neilson's side beat Stoke City 2-1 at Tynecastle in Gary Locke's testimonial on Saturday.

"Delighted for him," Neilson told Hearts TV. "The first one is a natural finish, right place and right time and he gets the contact on it. The second one is a great strike.

"Lawrence will do very well here and it's our job now to get him opportunities because he'll score goals."

Defender Craig Halkett made his first start since the Scottish Cup final loss to Rangers, slotting in alongside new arrival, Australia international Kye Rowles.

"The back three looked strong with Halkett coming back in," added Neilson.

"He's been working really hard over the summer, although he hasn't had a lot of contact training. He gives you the same every week and it's top level.

"Kye slotted in really well - you can see he's a very good player."