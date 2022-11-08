D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Unai Emery referred to Aston Villa’s weekend performance and 3-1 win over Manchester United as the "first step". Considering the 27-year gap since Villa’s last home win against their serial tormenters, many Villa fans saw it as a huge stride and evidence to back Emery’s claim that the current Villa squad has very much been "underperforming".

After woeful recent performances against Fulham and Newcastle, the fanbase was increasingly losing faith in ever seeing the promised upside from the likes of Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia, Douglas Luiz et al. After all, potential has to be delivered on, or it ceases to be.

Against United, Villa played with real conviction, crisply playing through their double midfield pivot of Luiz and Leander Dendoncker with a real sense of belief and confidence that has rarely been witnessed this season.

Emery spoke of the team needing "regularity" in terms of consistency, discipline and organisation, and we’ll ultimately only see if his players can deliver that in the new year.

While just one game, the United win was an encouraging sample of the DNA of Villa’s new head coach’s approach. It certainly suggests Villa might not be messing around anymore and could still have a role to play this season as a dark horse.