Liverpool v Bournemouth: Head-to-head record

Liverpool v Bournemouth 10 Premier League games - Liverpool 8 wins, 27 goals and 6 clean sheets; Bournemouth 1 win, 8 goals and 0 clean sheets

  • Liverpool have won their past six Premier League games against Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 19-1.

  • Bournemouth have lost seven of their eight matches at Anfield - the exception being a 2-2 draw in the Premier League in April 2017.

  • Jurgen Klopp's side are yet to win in the league in 2022-23. They last started a season more slowly in 2012-13, when they failed to win any of their opening five opening five games.

  • Cherries boss Scott Parker was the last opposing manager to win a Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield, with his Fulham side in March 2021.