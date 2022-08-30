Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper was typically bullish about his side's prospects as they prepare for "one of the most daunting fixtures in world football".

Cooper takes his newly promoted side to champions Manchester City on Wednesday and, while he appreciates the difficulty, he is determined to embrace it.

"We are fully aware of how tough it is, but it's a challenge we should embrace," he said. "We have to go with belief in ourselves and in the plan.

"It is a tough ask but, at the same time, we have always attacked challenges head on and don't want to be any different this week."

Forest won plaudits for their performance in defeat by Tottenham on Sunday, but Cooper is not accepting credit for a game that ultimately yielded no points.

"We didn't win. I'm not interested in praise for playing well and losing," he said.

"The City game will be very different to Spurs - they play different formations and some of the tactics are different. We have to respect that.

"But I believe you can't turn mentality on and off - you have to be consistent and constant.

"We want to go and be the best version of ourselves."