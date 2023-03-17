O'Hara pens St Mirren contract extension

Midfielder Mark O'Hara has signed a two-year extension to his current St Mirren contract, which will now run until the summer of 2026.

The 27-year-old, who signed from Motherwell last summer, has scored seven goals in 31 appearances this season.

The former Dundee man says he is "happy to commit longer term" at the Paisley club, which feels "like home".

"We’ve not achieved anything yet but there is a really good feeling about the squad," O'Hara said.

"It’s something I’m enjoying being a part of. In football there is always a bit of uncertainty but the fact I’m going to be here long-term is massive."