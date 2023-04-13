After Manchester City’s Erling Haaland set yet another goalscoring record on Tuesday, we asked you to tell us about the greatest forward you have ever seen play.

Here are some of your selections:

Charles Linehan, Brighton: George Best. Cyprus v Northern Ireland 1971, I was eight when my dad drove myself and my brother to Nicosia for the match. Towards the end of the game Northern Ireland were awarded a penalty. Hundreds of people went onto the pitch and formed an arc to see George Best score. He scored and we all went back to the stand.

B Neale, Kirkcaldy: Bobby Charlton when he was player/manager of Preston North End at Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. It was a pre-season friendly against Raith Rovers. Some idiot in the crowd shouted "Charlton! Hang up your boots!" A minute later, he scored a screamer from just inside the Rovers' half. I had never seen a ball struck so hard.

Michael Fenson, Gold Coast, Queensland: Ruud van Nistelrooy. I watched him at White Hart Lane and he scored the only goal for Manchester United. I loved the way he used to hang offside and time his runs to perfection. He came back from a terrible injury and never had real pace but was a goalscorer.

Emmanuel Agbi, Lagos, Nigeria: The greatest striker I've seen play and still continue to see play is the mercurial Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is the specimen of everything a footballer should be.

Robbie Perkins, Tranmere: Robin van Persie. Was at Anfield for a Liverpool v Arsenal game. He touched the ball twice all game, scored two volleys in the process and won the game for Arsenal that day 2-1. No wonder Manchester United signed him that summer.

