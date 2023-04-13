Relegation battle will 'go right to the wire' - Mackay

Malky Mackay wants to ensure Ross County don't lose ground on teams above them in the final two pre-split games, but still expects the relegation dogfight to go to the final day of the season.

Second-bottom County, who host Aberdeen on Friday night, are two points above Dundee United and one adrift of Kilmarnock, with St Johnstone a further four clear.

"I think it’s going to be tight all the way through," Staggies manager Mackay told Sky Sports.

“We have two games to go – Aberdeen and then Hearts – and if we can get to the split and be in touch with the teams above us, that’s what we’re looking for.

“But Jim [Goodwin] and Derek McInnes will be looking for the same thing. They’re experienced managers, Callum’s [Davidson] there as well, so I’ve got no doubt this will go right to the wire.

“I have a group here giving everything every week and they’re giving anyone a test in the division, which is all I can ask of them.

“There’s still plenty of football to play and a lot of points to go for.”