Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

What a day on Sunday! A game that had just about everything, including that moment Forest fans had waited 23 years to see.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s winner against West Ham may not have been the prettiest of finishes, but just like Teddy Sheringham’s Premier League opener in another 1-0 win at the same end 30 years ago, it’ll long be remembered, and will go down in the annals of City Ground history.

It brought about a tumultuous roar and celebration around the ground, and around the city. And better still, having ridden their luck along the way for sure, it brought about three precious Premier League points.

On the pitch, Forest were vastly improved just eight days on from their Newcastle awakening. On the front foot from the off, they took the game to West Ham, and there were clear signs of the style, determination and team spirit of last season.

Yes, they were fortunate at times and I’m sure West Ham can’t believe they didn’t get something. But it gives Forest hope that with continued improvement (three more new signings are available for next week), they can perhaps establish themselves back among the top-flight regulars.

Both Awoniyi and Steve Cooper said important things post-match, too. Awoniyi declared that “the fans won the game for us”, while Cooper dedicated the victory to all those fans who couldn’t get tickets.

Sunday’s atmosphere was fabulous – spine-tingling – with something extra special (and extra loud) about a Premier League rendition of Mull of Kintyre.

Former player Nathan Tyson says on our Forest podcast this week that 30,000 at the City Ground sounds like 100,000 – and I’ve lost count of the number of references to a 12th man helping them over the line.

If the fans can help Forest get one result, there’s no reason why they can’t help them get more.