On squad availability he says Ben Godfrey is back on the training pitch and Yerry Mina is "very close" to being able to play.

On potential back-to-back wins, he said: "﻿They are never a given in the Premier League and a lot of clubs around us will understand that. Getting consistency is what separates the top boys from the rest in the league."

O﻿n Leicester's turn in form, Lampard said: "It was never in doubt for me as it was a team that have been together for a good few years with a very good manager."

On current return from his attackers, he said: "We have to keep believing and and have to work for that. Look across our front line, goals from wingers need to improve but that is normal, it’s development."

Asked for his thoughts on the Fifa letter to World Cup nations, he replied: "I think it's the prerogative of individuals or countries to speak up if they wish but I respect those who don't want to. The World Cup being in Qatar was always going to bring up these issues. That's my opinion as Everton manager."

After returning to the side after a long-term injury he discussed Dominic Calvert-Lewin's form and fitness, stating: "He's trained through the week and every game is more in the tank for him, more confidence in his own fitness. We can't expect goals every game but you see he's becoming more like himself and that's a great thing for us."

On the future move to Bramley-Moore Dock, he said: "I'm really excited about it. It's a huge thing for the football club, moving in a forward direction to a massive new stadium... It's an exciting factor to myself, to the players and hopefully the fans."