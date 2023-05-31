Guardiola credits club 'support' for LMA award win

Pep Guardiola says it "would not have been possible" to be awarded the LMA Manager of the year award without the support he receives at the club.

It is the third time in six seasons the Manchester City boss has received the accolade voted for by fellow managers.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in me being named LMA Manager of the Year," the Spaniard said after receiving the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy on Tuesday.

"First of all, I want to share it with my fellow nominees. They have all done an incredible job this season.

"This trophy is not normally awarded for how good a manager you are, but for what you win. I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support that I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible.

"Of course, I also want to thank all of the players for the incredible job that they have done to help us this season."

Guardiola lead City to their fifth Premier League title in six years the season and could still add two more trophies as they pursue a historic league, Fa Cup and Champions League treble.

Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added on the award: "Pep is a master of his craft and totally deserves this recognition. Every single day his total focus is on ensuring Manchester City are the best they can be on and off the pitch.

"He sets incredibly high standards and has raised the level of this football club. His mentality and dedication have made City better, there is no doubt about that.

"The success he has had this season is clear, but the style of football has, once again, been exceptional. I want to say a huge congratulations to Pep and his staff."