Dons to face Charlton at the Valley in pre-season

Aberdeen will complete their preparations for next season with a friendly at English League One club Charlton Athletic on Saturday, 29 July.

The Dons are also heading to Portugal for a week-long training camp and will play two warm-up matches against Highland League sides upon their return.

Barry Robson's men face Turriff United away on 12 July and visit Fraserburgh three days later in a testimonial for defender Ryan Cowie.

The club say further pre-season friendlies are to be confirmed.