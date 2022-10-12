C﻿eltic winger Liel Abada could be fit to face Hibs on Saturday despite being forced off injured in the first of half Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Leipzig.

"I don’t think it’s anything serious," said manager Ange Postecoglou. "From what the physios have told us, it's just a dead leg.

"It's an extra day to recover before Saturday so he may still be available before then."

F﻿ellow winger Jota missed the game with a muscle injury and Postecoglou allayed fears over the Portugese's condition.

"Jota is still a bit sore, it’s nothing serious," he added.