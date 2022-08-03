Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall wants the club to focus on more than Premier League survival this season and believes a raucous home support will aid their cause.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham Sport in an interview you can listen to in full below, Randall said the club now offers "a brilliant place to be" and pointed to his pride in the fact many of the squad will be positioned to play at the 2022 World Cup.

"We are not here to make up the numbers," he said. "The players who have come have realised that and we are quietly confident.

"Everyone knows the first objective is to stay up. I am a believer that if that is what you aim for you are probably going to get less. We are aiming to do far more than that. Let's hope we achieve the first objective in decent time and then we can focus on the second, to finish as high as possible.

"We respect everybody but fear no one. These clubs aren't going to be too happy to come and play us at the city Ground. We shocked some Premier League clubs in the cup with the atmosphere. I think there is a rawness to the atmosphere at the City Ground. It gives us a huge advantage."

Listen in full to Randall's interview