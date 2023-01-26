Rangers v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Rangers have won each of their last four home league games against St Johnstone, each by a different score to nil – 3-0 in August 2020, 1-0 in February 2021, 2-0 in December 2021, and 4-0 in August 2022.

Since Michael Beale’s first game in charge in December, no side has seen more goals in their Scottish Premiership matches than Rangers (25 – 17 for, 8 against). The Ibrox side have won six of these seven games (D1).

St Johnstone won their last league match against Rangers 2-1 in November, ending a 14-game winless run against the Glasgow club in the top flight (D3 L11).

St Johnstone have lost each of their last five league games, the longest ongoing such run in this season’s Scottish Premiership.