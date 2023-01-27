De Zerbi on transfers, Caicedo and Liverpool
Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s FA Cup game with Liverpool on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He does not anticipate any incoming or outgoing transfers before the deadline: “I don’t have any news and I do not expect anything. If we stay like this, I am happy.”
On Moises Caicedo, who has been subject to interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, he added: “He’s a good guy and is focused only on Brighton. I spoke to him on Wednesday. I hope he stays with us until the end of the season because in my opinion that’s the best solution for him and his career.”
It is a compliment that teams are interested in Brighton’s players: “It shows we are working in a good way. The transfer window is not my problem and I feel good today and will do next week [when the window closes]."
On playing Liverpool again just two weeks after beating them 3-0: “It will be a different game and against Liverpool it is always very difficult. They are a big, big team. We have respect for them but would like to repeat it if possible.”
Levi Colwill and Adam Lallana are the only two players unavailable: “Lallana is one of the most important players in our squad but we can play without him. The younger players are improving and they are ready.”