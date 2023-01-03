We have to start taking our chances - Kelly

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly believes the Fir Park side are improving, and that yesterday's point away to Livingston was a positive result.

Kelly saved a Nicky Devlin penalty as Steven Hammell's side drew 1-1 at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

"It was a pretty scrappy game," Kelly said. "Obviously we hit the bar twice and had other opportunities, but a lot of teams come here and don’t get anything so we’ll take the positive.

"As long as you keep creating those chances - we played Ross County and scored five, that was an example of when we did take those chances.

"We could have done better for the goal we conceded as well, there are still areas we’re looking to improve and pick up more points, but we’re pleased we’re still creating chances, it’s just about putting them away now.

"It’s natural that you go through some highs and lows in the game, and hopefully we’re coming out the back of low results and bad form. But with more performances like today, we’ll be in a better place in the league.

Kelly was also asked about a potential Scotland call-up after the injury to Hearts keeper Craig Gordon.

"If I’m picked I’m delighted, but I need to get better and try to improve myself. If the Scotland manager picks me then I’ll be over the moon."