We asked you for your opinions on the current Chelsea situation.

Here are some of your comments:

Alec: Graham Potter must be given time - you can't just keep changing managers. The injury list is horrendous and previous managers have made mistakes in buying average players at inflated prices - Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are two that spring to mind. Look at Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. A couple of seasons ago their supporters wanted him out, now look!

John: Potter is out of his depth and the players realise this. Forget injuries, he has no clue as to what system to play. Todd Boehly knows nothing about football. Who makes decisions about poor signings? The recruitment has been haphazard with no plan. The owner needs to step back and appoint a decent director of football. Get rid of Potter and beg Thomas Tuchel to return.

Maurice: It’s easy to blame the poor run on injuries, but we should be performing better with the squad depth we have. It’s up to the manager to bring back the desire, hunger, belief and zest currently lacking in the squad. Potter doesn’t look like he’s got a clue how to do that. His inability to make tactical adjustments in games is testament to that.

Kevin: It is time to back a manager and clear out the non-committed players - no matter who they are. We sacked enough past managers and are back where we started. New plan: keep the manager, get rid of the non-committed dross.

Ian: The owners need to come out and tell the supporters and media they are sticking with Potter regardless of the results. Potter has inherited a team not good enough to challenge for anything at the moment. A complete rebuild is required, centred around the young players. I have supported Chelsea for 60 years and have seen worse.

John: Unfortunately, Potter is out of his league and the owner knows nothing about football - a recipe for disaster. Others have said we don’t have a divine right to win trophies. That's true - but we shouldn’t just roll over. Whenever we’re up against an aggressive team we just surrender.