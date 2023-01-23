Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believes "there isn't a deep appetite" from Manchester City fans to want to win the Premier League, with their priority being the Champions League.

City remain five points behind league leaders Arsenal after both sides won on Sunday.

Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "You can still see this isn’t the great City side we have seen in the past and that they are still a little bit of a work in progress. There is still something not fully there.

"Like Pep Guardiola said, he is finding it difficult now to motivate these players to really want to compete and win the Premier League title.

"You look at where their priority is, and I believe the priority of Manchester City fans - more so than the players - is wanting to win the Champions League.

"I don’t think there is a deep appetite to want to win the Premier League title."

