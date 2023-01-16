Former Premier League midfielder Jobi McAnuff says Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace was "absolutely huge" for Blues boss Graham Potter.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I loved it. I think there is an obsession these days with a level of performance over results almost.

"Football is about winning games and Potter is finding that. This was absolutely only about Chelsea getting three points.

"They have been on a wretched run of form. I think he needed it personally - to buy himself a little bit more time, and I think he should be afforded time.

"With everything going on, and the emotion around the day, for everyone connected with the club it was really fitting that they managed to get the three points. Moving forward, it is absolutely huge for Graham Potter."

Ex-Republic of Ireland right-back Stephen Kelly added: "The whole of the Chelsea side have been much lower standards than what we have been used to with them. They are so talented, they have such an amazing group of players that they should be so much further up the league.

"You ask whether a manager can get more from his team. Graham Potter absolutely should be able to get more because of what they are and what they have done in the past. For whatever reason it has alluded them and they have fallen off."