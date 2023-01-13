Beale on Cantwell interest, Colak injury sweat & 'mature' Rangers
- Published
Kenny Crawford, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final with Aberdeen this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the press conference:
Things are "heading in the right direction” with two or three January transfer targets.
Beale strongly hinted one of those targets is Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell, a player he "likes a lot”, adding: "He’s a player with a lot of ability. Out of respect I can’t say a lot more than that. I think you’re not far off the track for what you are all insinuating."
Striker Antonio Colak is rated “touch and go” for Sunday's tie after being taken off in the win at Dundee United. James Sands is a “massive doubt” because he’ll only return to training on Saturday after a muscle injury.
Beale believes the current Rangers team are “much more mature” than the side that lost to Aberdeen in the 2018 League Cup semi-final and reckons it will be a good day at Hampden if his side perform at their “truest level”.