Beale on Cantwell interest, Colak injury sweat & 'mature' Rangers

Kenny Crawford, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final with Aberdeen this weekend.

Here are the key lines from the press conference:

  • Things are "heading in the right direction” with two or three January transfer targets.

  • Beale strongly hinted one of those targets is Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell, a player he "likes a lot”, adding: "He’s a player with a lot of ability. Out of respect I can’t say a lot more than that. I think you’re not far off the track for what you are all insinuating."

  • Striker Antonio Colak is rated “touch and go” for Sunday's tie after being taken off in the win at Dundee United. James Sands is a “massive doubt” because he’ll only return to training on Saturday after a muscle injury.

  • Beale believes the current Rangers team are “much more mature” than the side that lost to Aberdeen in the 2018 League Cup semi-final and reckons it will be a good day at Hampden if his side perform at their “truest level”.

SNS