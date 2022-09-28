Celtic face injury sweat over international quartet

Four Celtic players have returned from international duty with injury concerns as the Scottish champions prepare for a hectic run of 13 matches in six weeks before the Premiership shutdown.

Giorgos Giakoumakis is doubtful for Saturday’s home game with Motherwell after missing Greece’s Nations League matches against Cyprus and Northern Ireland with a leg issue.

After victory over NI on Tuesday, Greece manager Gus Poyet said: "He had a small problem and we couldn't risk him.

"I think it's not going to be long out, but I don't think he will play at the weekend in Scotland.”

Japan forward Daizen Maeda was substituted at half-time in Friday's friendly against the USA with a thigh problem and was not fit enough to make the squad for Tuesday's match against Ecuador.

In addition, winger Sead Haksabanovic was forced off after 32 minutes of Montenegro's 2-0 Nations League defeat at home to Finland on Monday, while David Turnbull withdrew from the Scotland squad last week due to the ankle injury he sustained in Celtic's defeat to St Mirren.