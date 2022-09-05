Reece James has said he sees "a bright future" after signing a new contract committing him to Chelsea until 2027.

The England right-back broke into the Blues first team in 2019 and has been a key part of their success, featuring in central defence and midfield as well as at full-back.

"I am over the moon with my new contract," he said. "I cannot wait to see what the future holds and I am sure we will have chance of winning many trophies.

"I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at.

"I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us."

James has made 128 appearances for Chelsea and at still only 22 years old, new chairman Todd Boehly is convinced they will see the best out of him.

"We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea," siad Boehly. "He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man, and we are all looking forward to watching him continue to flourish at Stamford Bridge."