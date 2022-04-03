West Ham 2-1 Everton: Lampard reaction

Everton boss Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Sport: "It is not ideal to lose Donny [Van de Beek] in the warm-up but you deal with it and I think we did. The reshuffle was done well in terms of Mason [Holgate] coming in from playing centre-back recently to midfield. The performance was good and we deserved more from the game. A lot of things went against us, which is how it has been going for us. But there were a lot of positives against a good team. We certainly deserved a point against a good team.

"We created the better chances today and enough to score two or three goals. If we do that we win games and we have 10 more to do that.

"Ten games is a lot. If our luck turns and we keep on the path we showed today and against Newcastle I have a real strong belief we will be OK. Saying that now here means nothing. We just have to focus on ourselves. The next game is huge because it is Burnley but also because it is our next game. After that we move on to Manchester United.

"You want to win games. Look at West Ham. Today they are very strong but two or three years ago they were facing relegation. Then they build, stick together and recruit and move on. Everton has huge history and a fanbase. At the moment we are working to get through this moment. Myself and the players are giving everything. The fans can know if we keep doing that over 10 games we will be OK."