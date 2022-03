Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip have all returned to training after missing games through injury and illness.

Defender Matip and midfielder Thiago could feature when the Reds host Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16, second leg at Anfield.

Boss Jurgen Klopp suggested forward Firmino might need a few more days training before he returns.

