Tottenham still need another defender, even if Antonio Conte wraps up the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon, argues former Spurs midfielder Michael Brown.

Right full-back Porro has been linked with Tottenham throughout January and is having a medical before a potential loan move with an obligation to buy in the summer.

While accepting Porro could solve a problem position for Spurs, Brown feels they still lack balance.

"It's a strange recruitment process with the director of football Fabio Paratici, Daniel Levy and then Conte all involved," he said. "They have been looking for some time and some of their targets have come and gone.

"Then there's Djed Spence - who signed him? Why has he not played? No-one has seemed to be able to do it on the right side. With Porro, will they say it's his job and back him?

"I still think they could do with a natural left-sided centre-back to bring balance to their defence."

Brown did however offer encouragement for Spurs fans on Conte's judgement.

"His signings haven't been too bad, have they?" he said. "[Rodrigo] Bentancur, [Dejan] Kulusevski and Richarlison for the right amount of money."