The latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet looks ahead to transfer deadline day and the potential ins and outs at Leeds United.

One name on everybody's lips is Jack Harrison, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road.

After Harrison scored an impressive 25-yard strike against Accrington in the FA Cup on Saturday, Marsch was asked about the rumours and said: "He does like it here, it’s not like he’s itching to leave."

Based on those comments, Simon Rix said: "It sounds uber positive. I understand with Jack if he is getting an offer from say, Newcastle, to go and play every week and be right at the top of the table, or possibly not play for Leeds down in a relegation battle, I wouldn’t blame him for going. I don’t think they would sell him [to Leicester], it’s too close a rival."

Jonny Buchan added: "It’s a bit of a changing of the guard isn’t it? With Klich going and if Harrison goes.

"Jesse Marsch now has everything around him if these deals play out in the way that we think they might, A) to be staying at the club and B) to be successful. If it doesn’t work then it is on him, because he has been given all of the tools."

