Manchester City are looking to complete the league double over Manchester United for just the second time under manager Pep Guardiola, having previously done so in 2018-19.

United are looking to win four consecutive away games in all competitions against City for the first time since a run of four between November 1993 and November 2000.

Premier League meetings between the two clubs have seen the away team win more often than in any other fixture in the competition's history (21).