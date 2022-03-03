BBC Sport

City v United: What does the form show?

Published

  • Manchester City are looking to complete the league double over Manchester United for just the second time under manager Pep Guardiola, having previously done so in 2018-19.

  • United are looking to win four consecutive away games in all competitions against City for the first time since a run of four between November 1993 and November 2000.

  • Premier League meetings between the two clubs have seen the away team win more often than in any other fixture in the competition's history (21).

  • 67% of City’s Premier League defeats this season have come in home games (2/3), including a 3-2 loss to Spurs last time out at the Etihad. Only once have they lost back-to-back home league games under Pep Guardiola, doing so against Leeds and Chelsea in April/May last season.