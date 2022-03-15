Conte calls on senior players to step up

Antonio Conte has called on Tottenham's more experienced players to lead the squad as they chase a top-four finish.

Spurs are currently six points behind Arsenal in fourth, though the two sides will meet again in the rearranged north London derby.

While the Gunners are favourites to finish fourth, according to Conte, he said there are enough games still to play for that to change - but called on Spurs' big players to step up.

He said: "You know very well what I think about Harry. He is a really, really important player for us.

"If you want to fight until the end for this type of target, this is the moment that I have to ask a lot from the big players. I have to ask a lot from Harry, Hugo (Lloris), Sonny and these players in this moment, they have to lead the situation and keep us until the end there.

"For sure in this moment, experience is very important. We don't have a lot of experience in this team. 100% is not enough, we need to ask 120% or 130% to try to help this type of target. It's very important to have these type of people to lead us and try to be very close."